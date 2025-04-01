Can Donald Trump Pursue a Third Presidential Term? What the Law States

Donald Trump: On Monday, President Donald Trump mentioned that "people are asking" him to run for a third term, even though the U.S. Constitution clearly forbids a president from serving more than two terms. However, he told reporters that he hasn't "looked into it." Trump added, "They say there might be a way to do it, but I'm not sure about that, and I haven't explored it." When asked about facing former President Barack Obama in a potential matchup, Trump said, "That would be interesting." In reality, such a contest would require repealing the 22nd Amendment, which limits presidents to two terms.