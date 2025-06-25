Donald Trump's U-Turns: Epic Fails Compiled | Israel-Iran Ceasefire

This video explores Donald Trump’s pattern of diplomatic flip-flops—spotlighting his false claims of negotiating peace between India and Pakistan, Russia and Ukraine, and now, Israel and Iran.

We unpack how Trump often takes credit for ceasefires he didn’t actually broker, only to reverse course days later with threats, contradictions, or denials. From chaos in the Middle East to dramatic claims in South Asia, his unpredictable approach raises a key question: Is this calculated strategy or pure improvisation?

Watch the most striking moments, verify the facts, and decide for yourself—does Trump truly live up to his self-proclaimed title of dealmaker?