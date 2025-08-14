Donald Trump - Vladimir Putin Alaska Meeting: Is Europe Scared?

On August 15, 2025, Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Donald Trump will meet in Alaska to talk about the conflict in Ukraine and potential truce. The European Union and Ukraine, meanwhile, have been left out of the summit. Concerns about Europe being excluded from decisions that impact its own security are being raised by this. Additionally, some officials worry that Ukraine may be compelled to give up its territory to Russia as a result of the negotiations. The governments of Europe are adamant that any peace agreement must involve Ukraine and safeguard its borders.