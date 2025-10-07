Video: DRDO Set to Test Hypersonic ‘Dhvani’ Missile Soon

India is rapidly advancing its hypersonic weapons program with the upcoming debut of Dhvani, a Hypersonic Glide Vehicle (HGV) developed by DRDO to counter regional threats from China and Pakistan. Unlike conventional missiles, Dhvani uses a boost-glide trajectory, reaching speeds beyond Mach 6 and performing mid-air maneuvers to evade interception. It is equipped with plasma stealth, carbon-carbon shielding, and advanced cooling systems, enabling it to withstand extreme heat during re-entry while maintaining 10-meter precision even during communication blackouts.

Building on the HSTDV scramjet demonstrator, Dhvani is part of Project Vishnu, which also includes future hypersonic cruise missiles and anti-hypersonic interceptors. The system aims to reduce enemy reaction times to under five minutes, posing a serious challenge to China’s DF-ZF and DF-17. With testing milestones set for 2025 and induction expected by 2029, Dhvani marks a major leap in India’s strategic deterrence, with potential applications in hypersonic drones and satellite launches.