VIDEO: Elon Musk Never Seen Before Avatar After Trump Inauguration

The blossoming relationship between President Donald Trump and tech titan Elon Musk was on full display throughout Monday's inauguration ceremonies. Musk, seated near Trump during the ceremony in the Capitol Rotunda, pumped his fists when the second-term president promoted the goal of putting American astronauts on Mars. Colonizing the planet has long been an aspiration of Musk, the CEO of SpaceX. During a rally shortly after the swearing-in, Musk danced on-stage, pumped his arms and repeated Trump’s promise of a coming “golden age” for the country and posted on his social platform X his approval of Trump's return to power: “The Return of the King,” he stated.