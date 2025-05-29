Elon Musk Slams Trump’s ‘Big Beautiful Bill,’ Resigns as Presidential Adviser

Elon Musk has stepped down from his advisory position under U.S. President Donald Trump, citing the completion of his designated term. Musk announced his departure from the role, which focused on reforming the federal bureaucracy, amid increasing internal tensions within the White House and pushback against his bold reform plans. Sharing the news on X, Musk stated, “As my scheduled time as a Special Government Employee comes to an end, I would like to thank President @realDonaldTrump for the opportunity to reduce wasteful spending. The @DOGE mission will continue to grow stronger as it becomes a guiding principle across the government.”