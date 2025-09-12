FBI Releases Video of Charlie Kirk Shooter Jumping Off Rooftop to Escape

Federal investigators have released dramatic new video evidence from the Charlie Kirk shooting, showing the suspect fleeing after jumping from a school rooftop. The gunman, who killed Kirk at Utah Valley University on September 10, abandoned a firearm and ammunition in nearby woods. Investigators found shoe prints, palm imprints, and DNA traces, concluding he wore Converse sneakers. Utah Governor Spencer Cox urged the public to share information, as the FBI has already received over 7,000 tips in the case.