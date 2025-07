Austrian skydiver Felix Baumgartner tragically died in a paragliding accident on Thursday, July 17, in Porto Sant’Elpidio, Italy.

The 56-year-old daredevil was renowned for his record-setting jump from the stratosphere. Reports indicate that Baumgartner lost control of his paraglider and crashed into a hotel swimming pool. During the incident, his glider also hit a woman at the hotel, though she reportedly sustained only minor injuries.