Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri Lands In Dhaka, Likely To Meet Yunus

Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri arrived in Dhaka on Monday morning for discussions on strengthening bilateral relations between India and Bangladesh, marking the first high-level official visit since the interim government, led by Muhammad Yunus, assumed office. The visit takes place against the backdrop of rising concerns over violence against minorities in Bangladesh and the recent arrest of spiritual leader Chinmoy Krishna Das in Chittagong, which has drawn widespread attention. Misri's discussions are expected to address these pressing issues while exploring ways to enhance cooperation between the two nations, reaffirming their commitment to regional stability and mutual progress.