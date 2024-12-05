France in Political Crisis After Macron’s Premier Ousted in Historic No-Confidence Vote

France is facing a major political crisis as Prime Minister Michel Barnier was ousted in a historic no-confidence vote, marking the collapse of the government. French lawmakers overwhelmingly opposed Barnier's budget proposals, triggering his removal just 91 days into his term—the shortest in French history. Barnier, personally appointed by President Macron, led a fragile minority government, and his ousting leaves Macron grappling with a significant political dilemma. With no new elections possible before July 2025, the path forward remains uncertain. The President is expected to address the nation to outline the next steps.