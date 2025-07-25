France to Recognise State of Palestine, Says Macron; Israel & US Strongly Oppose Move

French President Emmanuel Macron has announced France’s intention to officially recognise the State of Palestine, calling it a vital step toward lasting regional peace. He emphasized the need for a two-state solution as the only viable path to ensure Israel’s security and coexistence with its neighbors. Macron urged international unity—from Paris to London—to support this recognition and revive political dialogue. However, both Israel and the United States have strongly rejected the move, saying it undermines current diplomatic efforts.