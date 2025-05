A viral video has fueled baseless claims that French President Emmanuel Macron and UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer were part of a supposed "cocaine party" during their recent train ride to Ukraine. In the video, Macron is shown swiftly grabbing a small white item from a table as reporters enter the cabin, prompting some social media users to suggest it was a bag of cocaine. Additionally, there were claims that German Chancellor Friedrich Merz was holding a spoon associated with cocaine use.