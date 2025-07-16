Video: 20 Dead in Stampede at UN Aid Distribution Site in Gaza

In Gaza’s Khan Younis, a tragic stampede at an aid distribution site resulted in the deaths of 20 Palestinians, according to the Gaza Humanitarian Foundation (GHF). Nineteen people were trampled to death, while one individual was fatally stabbed, highlighting the growing desperation amid Gaza’s deepening humanitarian crisis. GHF has accused Hamas agitators of triggering the chaos, reporting that armed individuals were present, and one firearm was seized—the first such incident in their relief operations. A U.S. aid worker was reportedly threatened at gunpoint, underscoring the severe risks faced by those providing assistance. This disaster adds to mounting concerns, as both the UN and Gaza’s Health Ministry report 875 Palestinians killed near aid distribution sites since May, including 674 deaths at GHF-managed locations—painting a grim picture of hunger, violence, and systemic collapse.