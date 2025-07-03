Shocking Gaza Video: US Contractors Fire on Palestinians Trying to Get Aid

A disturbing video from Gaza shows American contractors using live rounds and stun grenades on Palestinians desperate for food at aid distribution sites.

Two U.S. contractors, alarmed by the situation, told the Associated Press that many security personnel hired for the job were unqualified, lacked proper vetting, carried heavy weapons, and appeared to act without clear rules or oversight.

They reported that their colleagues frequently threw stun grenades and used pepper spray on Palestinians. One contractor described bullets being fired in multiple directions—into the air, the ground, and at times directly at the crowd—recalling at least one incident where he believed someone was hit.

He also stated that American personnel at these aid sites track and monitor those arriving for assistance, labeling some as “suspicious” and sharing that data with the Israeli military.

Footage from one of the contractors shows hundreds of Palestinians packed between metal gates, struggling to get aid amid gunfire, stun explosions, and clouds of pepper spray. Other clips capture conversations among the contractors, discussing tactics to scatter crowds and offering encouragement after shots are fired.