Published Dec 28, 2024 at 11:52 AM IST
VIDEO: German Parliament Dissolved After Scholz Loses Confidence Vote, Snap Election To Be Held In February
In a dramatic turn of events, the German Parliament has been dissolved after Chancellor Olaf Scholz lost a crucial vote of confidence. The political crisis has set the stage for a snap election in February, throwing Germany’s political future into uncertainty.The loss reflects deepening fractures within the coalition government, driven by disputes over key policies. As the nation prepares for a fresh electoral contest, questions arise about the stability and direction of Europe’s largest economy.