Why German Typhoon Jets Took On Putin’s Spy Planes Over the Baltic Sea?

Two German NATO Typhoon fighter jets scrambled from the Rostock-Laage air base to intercept Russian IL-20 surveillance aircraft, known as “Coot,” over the Baltic Sea. A relic from the Cold War, the IL-20 is still used by Russia for border patrol and intelligence gathering. The Russian planes were detected flying without transponders, raising security concerns. While the exact location and duration of the encounter remain unclear, this marks the 10th such Russian provocation near NATO airspace this year.

