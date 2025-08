In a bold interview, Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa'ar addresses allegations surrounding the source of Hamas’s weapons. He strongly refutes claims implicating Israel, instead identifying the real suppliers of arms to Hamas. Sa'ar also criticizes what he describes as “foreign hypocrisy,” where nations blame Israel while ignoring Hamas’s acts of terror. He argues that Israel is the target, not the aggressor, and urges the global community to confront this double standard.