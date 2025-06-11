Activist Greta Thunberg Reaches Paris Following Deportation from Israel

Greta Thunberg, deported by Israel after joining a Gaza-bound aid mission, has called for the immediate release of fellow activists detained on the Freedom Flotilla. Speaking at Paris’ Charles de Gaulle Airport on Tuesday, Thunberg described the detention as “chaotic and uncertain,” though she noted their ordeal was minor compared to the suffering in Gaza. She accused Israel of “ongoing violations of international law and war crimes,” reaffirming her support for Palestinians. Thunberg had been aboard the Madleen, one of the ships delivering humanitarian aid to Gaza as part of a protest led by the Freedom Flotilla Coalition. The vessel was intercepted by Israel, and Thunberg was among those deported. She later returned to Sweden via France.