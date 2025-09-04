Republic World
Can GST Reforms Shield India From Trump's 50% Tariff?
Published Sep 4, 2025 at 8:57 PM IST
Can GST Reforms Shield India From Trump’s 50% Tariff?

As global tariff wars intensify under US President Donald Trump, India faces the highest hit with a 50% tariff. On September 3, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman unveiled new GST slabs aimed at boosting domestic consumption and demand. The council simplified the structure by moving most goods from the 12% and 18% brackets to 5%, leaving only two rates—5% and 18%. But can this reform really strengthen India’s economy and offset the burden of Trump’s heavy tariffs? Watch the full breakdown to know more.

