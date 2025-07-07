Republic World
Published Jul 7, 2025 at 9:21 PM IST

Hafiz Saeed & Masood Azhar: Pakistan Won’t Extradite, It's a Dead Horse Issue, Says Top Diplomat Deepak Vohra

Top diplomat Deepak Vohra unpacks Pakistan’s position on the extradition of terrorists Hafiz Saeed and Masood Azhar, calling it a “dead horse” issue. He dismisses former Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto’s unexpected statement to Al Jazeera suggesting Pakistan might extradite the UN-designated terrorists as a “confidence-building measure” if India cooperates. Vohra points out why such an outcome is improbable—Saeed, the 2008 Mumbai attacks mastermind, is reportedly serving a 33-year sentence, while Azhar’s location remains unknown. Bhutto’s unendorsed comments have drawn criticism, including backlash from LeT and Saeed’s son, Talha.

