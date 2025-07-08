Hamas Commander and One Of Oct 7 Attack Leaders Eliminated By IDF

In this video, we cover two major operations conducted by the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) as part of their ongoing offensive against Hamas and Hezbollah. The IDF announced that they had successfully neutralized a Hamas terrorist involved in orchestrating the deadly October 7 attack at the gas station in Kibbutz Magen. This mission is a component of Israel's larger campaign to eliminate individuals directly tied to the planning and execution of the attacks that ignited the current conflict.

Separately, in Lebanon, the IDF reported the elimination of two Hezbollah operatives, including a top commander from the Iran-backed group. These precision strikes highlight Israel’s focus on disrupting Hezbollah’s leadership and operational infrastructure along its northern frontier, aiming to weaken the group's capabilities and deter future cross-border assaults.