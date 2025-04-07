Israel’s Katz Claims Hamas Sought $500 Million From Iran To Destroy Israel

Israel Katz disclosed a letter that was intercepted by Hamas and discovered in tunnels in Gaza. The document purportedly asked Iran's Quds Force for $500 million to finance the October 7, 2023, invasion of Israel. The document outlines plans to destroy Israel within two years and directly links Muhammad Deif and Yahya Sinwar, two of the top Hamas commanders, to Iran. Saeed Izadi of Iran is said to have approved the funding. Katz pledged to destroy Iran's regional proxy network and referred to it as the "head of the serpent."