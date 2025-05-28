In a major development in its fight against Hamas, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) have reportedly killed top Hamas leader Mohammad Sinwar a key figure behind several terror attacks on Israel and one of the region’s most wanted men. The IDF also released dramatic footage showing the exact moment of the strike that took him out, calling it a significant and symbolic win in their anti-terror campaign. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu confirmed the success of the operation, saying it sends a strong message to all terror groups targeting Israel.