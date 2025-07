The extradition process for US-based Khalistani terrorist Harpreet Singh, also known as Happy Passia, has officially commenced. He was arrested by US authorities in April and is wanted in India for his involvement in several terror attacks. Harpreet Singh is accused of orchestrating these acts with support from Pakistan’s ISI and the banned outfit BKI. The NIA had placed a ₹5 lakh reward on him, and he is currently facing over 30 criminal cases.