Published Apr 10, 2025 at 4:53 PM IST

Freed Israeli Hostages Thank Trump, Call for His Help in Releasing Others Still Held in Gaza

Three Israeli captives released from Hamas custody joined former President Trump at the NRCC dinner in Washington to express gratitude for his assistance in securing their release. Iair Horn, Keith, and Aviva Siegel discussed their experience after the October 7, 2023, attack by Hamas. They urged Trump to keep pushing for the release of the hostages who are still being detained in Gaza. Over 50,000 Palestinians have been slain in the 18-month-old Israel-Hamas conflict. Hamas disarmament and hostage recapture continue to be Israeli priorities.

