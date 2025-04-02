sb.scorecardresearch
Published Apr 2, 2025 at 12:05 PM IST

Houthis Shoot Down US MQ-9 Reaper, Drone Reduced to Ashes in Shocking Video

Yemen’s Houthi rebels claimed on Tuesday that they shot down another American MQ-9 Reaper drone as the U.S. continued its airstrikes against the group. The attack happened as airstrikes targeted areas around Sanaa, the rebel-controlled capital, and Saada, a Houthi stronghold.

The U.S. military confirmed it was aware of reports about the drone being downed but declined to give further details.

Former U.S. President Donald Trump warned the Houthis and Iran, calling the rebel group “decimated” by ongoing strikes since March 15. He stated on Truth Social that many Houthi fighters and leaders had been eliminated, and their ability to threaten shipping and regional security was rapidly being destroyed. Trump assured that U.S. attacks would continue until the Houthis were no longer a threat to freedom of navigation.
 

