How Does Pakistan-Backed Terror Group 'The Resistance Front' Receive Its Funding?
Published Jul 19, 2025 at 10:14 AM IST

How Does Pakistan-Backed Terror Group ‘The Resistance Front’ Receive Its Funding?

The U.S. State Department has officially labeled The Resistance Front (TRF), a proxy of Pakistan-based terror outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) and the group behind the Pahalgam attack, as a Foreign Terrorist Organization (FTO) and a Specially Designated Global Terrorist (SDGT).

External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar called the move a “strong endorsement of the India-U.S. counter-terrorism alliance.”

As TRF faces global terrorist designation, questions arise over how it secures its funding. In this report, we investigate the financial pipelines behind the Pakistan-supported group from foreign donations to illegal transactions that fuel its anti-India operations. Who controls the flow of funds, and how far does the network extend? Watch to uncover the truth.

