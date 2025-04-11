Hudson Helicopter Crash Captured on Camera: All 6 Dead as Propeller and Tail Detach Mid-Air

Hudson Helicopter Crash: A helicopter disintegrated midair and crashed upside-down into the Hudson River between Manhattan and the New Jersey shoreline on Thursday, killing all six people onboard, according to eyewitnesses and a law enforcement source.

The New York Fire Department reported receiving the crash alert at 3:17 p.m. All six passengers were confirmed dead, said a law enforcement official who spoke to The Associated Press on the condition of anonymity, as they were not authorized to comment publicly.

Eyewitness Bruce Wall described seeing the helicopter "falling apart" while still in the air, with its tail and propeller detaching. He noted the propeller continued spinning separately from the aircraft as it plummeted.