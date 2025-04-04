Hungary Withdraws from International Criminal Court Following Netanyahu’s Visit

Hungary has declared its intention to withdraw from the International Criminal Court (ICC) in the wake of the state visit by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. Viktor Orbán, the prime minister of Hungary, denounced the ICC as a "political court" following its arrest order for Netanyahu on charges of war crimes in the Israel-Hamas conflict. This action was applauded by Netanyahu, who referred to the ICC as "corrupt" and "antisemitic." Reiterating that no one is above international law, Germany denounced the pullout. The future of international justice and accountability is called into question by Hungary's withdrawal.