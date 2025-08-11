Video: Indian Air Force Shares Rare Ops Sindoor Footage And Much More

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), the Indian Air Force unveiled rare, unseen visuals from its air defence archives. The montage features highlights from the recently concluded and highly successful Operation Sindoor — India’s powerful retaliation to Pakistan’s attack on Pahalgam tourists. Significantly, Chief of the Air Staff Amar Preet Singh confirmed for the first time that India shot down five Pakistani fighter jets and an AWACS aircraft, a revelation awaited by citizens across India and the world.