IDF's Lethal Strikes: Israel Eliminates Al-Issa Along With Others

Israel's recent airstrikes have resulted in the deaths of several top Hamas commanders, including Hakham Issa al-Issa, a senior figure within the group. Under the direction of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) have escalated their military operations following the devastating Hamas attack on October 7 that plunged the region into war.

Among the high-profile targets killed were Mohammed Ibrahim Hassan Sinwar—brother of Hamas chief Yahya Sinwar—as well as key operatives Abu Sharaiya and Hamid Kuhail. These individuals were accused of orchestrating attacks against Israel, including the October 7 offensive in which Hamas fighters entered southern Israel, killed civilians and soldiers, and took hostages.