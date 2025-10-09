IDF Loots Netzarim City Right After Ceasefire Deal, Opens Fire on Civilians

US President Trump reiterated his optimism for a Gaza peace agreement, announcing that a US mediation team has departed for talks in Egypt. Hamas presented its main demands — a lasting ceasefire, complete Israeli withdrawal from Gaza, and unrestricted humanitarian aid access. Egyptian media also report that Hamas is calling for the release of senior Palestinian prisoner Marwan Barghouti as part of a prisoner swap. Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu reaffirmed that Israel will continue pursuing its war objectives: freeing all hostages, ending Hamas’s rule, and ensuring Gaza poses no future threat to Israel. Meanwhile, Israel has refused to allow the transfer of incubators from a vacated hospital in northern Gaza, worsening overcrowded conditions in southern health facilities where newborns are now forced to share oxygen masks, according to UNICEF.