The Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) carried out a targeted mission to eliminate Hakham Muhammad Issa Al-Issa, a key architect of the deadly October 7, 2023 Hamas attack on Israel. This video details the operation’s execution, drawing from official IDF sources and insights shared by a former IDF major. It explains how the IDF and Shin Bet coordinated to strike Al-Issa with precision in Gaza’s Sabra neighborhood on June 28, 2025.