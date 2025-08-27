India to Ink $1 Billion GE Deal for 113 Fighter Jet Engines Despite Trump’s Tariffs

India and the U.S. are set to finalize a $1 billion agreement for 113 General Electric 404 Mark 1 engines to power the Indian Air Force’s LCA Mark 1A fighter jets. This comes after a previous order for 99 engines that faced delays of more than two years. India has urged Washington to fast-track delivery of these critical systems to strengthen its air capabilities. The LCA Mark 1A will serve as a key asset until the 5th-generation AMCA jet, powered by a Safran engine built in India through technology transfer, is inducted. The U.S. has assured priority in expediting supplies under this strategic partnership.