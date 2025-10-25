Arnab: Taps Closed By Afghanistan and India, Pakistan Soon Would Beg For Water

In a heated debate, Arnab Goswami dissects the strategic water maneuvers by Afghanistan, suggesting that Pakistan could soon be left begging for water. Afghanistan’s move to build dams on the Kunar River, as directed by Supreme Leader Hibatullah Akhundzada, mirrors India’s earlier steps under the Indus Waters Treaty after the Pahalgam terror attack. Together, these actions are severely restricting Pakistan’s water access, posing major risks to its agriculture and economy. Watch the full debate for deeper insights.