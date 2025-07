Following the success of Operation Sindoor, which left Pakistani terrorists on the run, fresh intelligence reports suggest that these groups are now trying to regroup and infiltrate India. Sources indicate that approximately 40-50 terrorists are currently active across eight districts in Jammu, with nearly 30 concentrated in Udhampur, Reasi, Doda, and Kishtwar. Notably, over 95% of the terrorists operating in the Jammu region are of Pakistani origin.