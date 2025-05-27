India Helps Afghanistan Rebuild to Mark a New Chapter in Their Age-Old Relationship

Pakistan recently deported a large number of Afghans through the Torkham gate, with many claiming they were forcibly expelled despite having businesses and families in the country. Meanwhile, India has deepened its relationship with Afghanistan by signing a $236 million agreement to build the Shahtoot Dam, demonstrating a commitment to friendship and support. This video contrasts these actions, emphasizing the humanitarian issues at Torkham and India's dedication to Afghanistan's development through key infrastructure projects.