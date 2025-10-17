India Lashes At UK's Sanctions On Indo-Russian Oil Refiner, Calls Out 'Double Standards'

On Thursday, India responded to the UK’s decision to sanction an Indian refiner, stating that it does not recognize unilateral restrictions and will continue to prioritize the energy needs of its citizens over Western pressure on Russian oil trade.

“We have taken note of the latest sanctions announced by the UK. India does not subscribe to unilateral sanctions. The Government of India considers ensuring energy security a responsibility of utmost importance to meet the basic needs of its citizens,” MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said during a weekly briefing.

He added, “Indian companies source energy from across the globe while considering overall market conditions. We emphasize that there should be no double standards, especially in energy trade.”