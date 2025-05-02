sb.scorecardresearch
Published May 2, 2025 at 3:28 PM IST

Pakistan Denies Its Own People Again, Echoing Kargil War History

Pakistan has once again refused to accept its own citizens—this time at the Wagah-Attari border—following the April 2025 Pahalgam terror attack that claimed 26 tourist lives. In retaliation, India revoked visas and instructed Pakistani nationals to leave the country. However, Pakistan shut its border checkpoint, denying re-entry to its own people. Major Toor draws a striking comparison to the 1999 Kargil War, when Pakistan disowned its soldiers and left their bodies behind, unclaimed—a haunting repeat of history.

