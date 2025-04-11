sb.scorecardresearch
Published Apr 11, 2025 at 5:10 PM IST

India’s Pharmaceutical Industry Emerges as Surprise Beneficiary of Trump’s Tariff Policy

Is India emerging as the biggest winner in the ongoing global trade war? In this video, the PHDCCI President explains why India could be in a “sweet spot” amid rising tariffs and shifting global supply chains. While industries like textiles, auto components, and gems & jewelry may see short-term challenges, India’s lower tariffs compared to nations like China and Bangladesh offer a competitive edge. Strengthening India-US ties, the possibility of a trade agreement, and growth in sectors like pharmaceuticals and IT could further boost India’s long-term trade position.

