India Prepares to Hit Back at Pakistan After Pahalgam Attack Amid Pakistan’s Water Crisis & Chaos

As India considers a potential strike on Pakistan in response to the Pahalgam terror attack, Pakistan is grappling with severe internal turmoil due to a worsening water crisis. The Cholistan Canal Project in Punjab , part of the Green Pakistan Initiative, has sparked intense protests from Sindh, which accuses Punjab of diverting water from the Indus River and worsening the crisis in the Indus Delta. These protests have paralyzed trade and strained relations between the provinces. With thousands of export trucks stuck and political tensions rising, Pakistan is facing growing challenges both domestically and on the international stage.