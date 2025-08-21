Republic World
Published Aug 21, 2025 at 7:44 PM IST

India Surpasses China as Top Smartphone Exporter to the US

In 2025, India overtook China to become the largest smartphone supplier to the United States. A year earlier, China held over 60% of the US market, while India had just 13%. Now, India supplies 44% of America’s smartphone imports, with China’s share dropping to 25%. The shift comes from US tariffs on Chinese goods, Apple relocating major iPhone production to India, and initiatives like Make in India and the PLI scheme. Strengthened by geopolitical tensions with China, India exported nearly 40 million smartphones in early 2025, driving production to ₹5.45 lakh crore and exports to ₹2 lakh crore.

