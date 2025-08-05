India strongly responded to U.S. President Donald Trump’s tariff threats over Russian oil imports, presenting concrete evidence of American double standards. The Ministry of External Affairs highlighted the U.S.’s ongoing reliance on Russian uranium, palladium, and fertilizers, exposing the hypocrisy behind Washington's criticism. Trade Minister Piyush Goyal and EAM S. Jaishankar defended India’s sovereign trade decisions, while experts questioned the silence on China’s Russian oil imports. Backing India, Russia’s Foreign Ministry slammed U.S. neocolonialism and reaffirmed support for India and the Global South.