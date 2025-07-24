India-UK Historic Free Trade Pact Signed: Modi-Starmer Unlock $34 Bn Annual Trade

India and the UK have signed a landmark Free Trade Agreement during PM Modi's visit, aimed at enhancing economic collaboration and generating jobs. Signed by Piyush Goyal and UK's Jonathan Reynolds, the deal removes tariffs on 99% of goods, allowing duty-free access for Indian marine and farm products while enabling British exports like whisky and cars to enter Indian markets. The agreement sets the stage for \$34 billion in yearly trade, benefiting farmers, exporters, and consumers in both nations.