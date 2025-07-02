INS Tamal: Indian Navy Commissions Russian-Built Stealth Frigate INS Tamal in Kaliningrad

The Indian Navy has officially commissioned the Russian-made guided missile frigate INS Tamal in the coastal city of Kaliningrad. Equipped with a range of advanced weaponry, surveillance systems, and the BrahMos supersonic missile, the 125-meter-long, 3,900-tonne warship represents a powerful combination of Indian and Russian defense technologies and modern warship design.

INS Tamal is the eighth frigate from the Krivak class to be acquired from Russia over the past 20 years. Built at the Yantar shipyard, it marks the final such vessel to be sourced from abroad, according to officials.

This warship is also the second of the Tushil Class an upgraded line following the Talwar and Teg class frigates showcasing enhanced capabilities and improved design.