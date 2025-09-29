Republic World
Published Sep 29, 2025 at 3:31 PM IST
Video: Iran Executes Spy for Passing High-Level Secrets to Israel

Iran has executed Bahman Choobi-Asl, a database specialist accused of spying for Israel’s Mossad. Authorities allege he was recruited abroad and leaked blueprints, server configurations, and network maps of key telecom infrastructure. After a swift, secretive trial and a televised confession, he was publicly hanged in Tehran.

His execution is part of a broader crackdown on alleged spies—mostly mid-level tech professionals—accused of aiding foreign intelligence. Since early 2025, Iran has carried out hundreds of such executions, reflecting both security concerns and political control amid rising cyber conflicts.

