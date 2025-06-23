Has the Iran-Israel Conflict Sparked a New World Order? Madhav Nalapat Explains

Has the Iran-Israel conflict altered the global power balance? In this powerful episode, geopolitical expert Professor Madhav Nalapat explains how the escalating tensions between Tehran and Tel Aviv go far beyond the region potentially ushering in a new world order. With the U.S., Russia, China, and key Middle Eastern players either watching closely or intervening, what could this mean for global diplomacy, energy markets, and international security?

From covert operations to open military conflict, the Iran-Israel standoff has evolved beyond a proxy fight reshaping alliances, shaking economies, and risking the involvement of global superpowers. As sanctions grow tighter and threats increase, Prof. Nalapat explores how this conflict could shift the global balance of power with major impacts on Asia, Europe, and beyond. Could this be the event that redefines NATO, BRICS, OPEC, and the UN?

This is no ordinary war it may mark the start of a new global narrative. Stay tuned for Madhav Nalapat’s exclusive insights on how India, the U.S., China, and the Gulf states are reacting. Don’t miss this must-watch analysis covering truths global leaders won’t say openly.