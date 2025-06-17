Middle East Conflict Dominates G7 Summit: How Did Global Leaders React?

Israeli President Isaac Herzog stated: Let’s discuss de-escalation. If you want de-escalation, as we do, I tell all G7 leaders meeting in Canada remove the nukes from Iran’s hands. It’s that simple. Escalation means Iran racing toward a nuclear bomb and launching missile attacks on us from all directions that’s escalation.

If the goal is to change the reality in the Middle East where Israel and numerous Arab nations are progressing toward rapprochement, including efforts involving the Palestinians the only path is to block Iranian influence. Iran has consistently worked to undermine any peace process, any reconciliation between Israel and the Arab world. They threaten leaders, promote radicalisation, fuel revolutions, and use proxy forces against Israel, the US, and Western forces, all in a bid to dominate the region.