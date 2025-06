Iran-Israel War: As Israel-Iran tensions escalate, India has initiated efforts to relocate students from high-risk zones in Iran. The MEA has set up a 24x7 control room and emergency helplines to ensure the safety of Indian nationals in the region.

Amid the deepening conflict, the Indian government has begun evacuating its citizens from Iran. On Monday, officials confirmed that nearly 100 Indian students had reached the Armenia border and would soon be flown to safety.