Iran-Israel War: Iranian President Approves Halting Cooperation With IAEA

Amid escalating tensions between Tehran and the UN nuclear watchdog following recent Israeli and US strikes on Iranian nuclear facilities, the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) has become the focus of a major policy shift.

“Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian has signed into law the bill suspending cooperation with the International Atomic Energy Agency,” state television announced on Wednesday.

This development follows the Iranian parliament’s recent approval of legislation to halt collaboration with the IAEA, prompted by Israel’s surprise attack on June 13 and subsequent US strikes on nuclear sites.

As per the resolution, IAEA inspectors will now require approval from Iran’s Supreme National Security Council to access nuclear facilities.